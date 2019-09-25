A Boeing Co. 737 aircraft operated by Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. takes off from Sydney Airport in August 2017. | BLOOMBERG

Budget carrier Virgin Australia applies for Haneda slot

JIJI

SYDNEY – Budget carrier Virgin Australia has applied for the allocation of a landing and departure slot at Haneda Airport.

The airline submitted the application to the International Air Services Commission, the Australian government organ said Wednesday. If it wins the slot, the Australian carrier would achieve its entry to the Japanese aviation market.

At Haneda, the number of daily slots for flights to and from Australia will be increased by four from March 2020.

According to the commission, Virgin Australia filed for one of the two slots on Tuesday to operate flight services between Haneda and Brisbane.

Virgin Australia is set to vie with Qantas Airways, which has applied for both slots. The commission will reach a decision by the end of October, after seeking public comments.

For the Haneda-Brisbase services, Virgin Australia plans to cooperate with Japan’s All Nippon Airways through code-sharing flights. It is considering using the A330-200 of European aircraft maker Airbus for the route.

