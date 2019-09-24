Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters, in a still image from video captured on Monday. | REUTERS

World

Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – U.S. President Donald Trump stirred up fresh outrage on social media Monday with a tweet mocking an impassioned speech made by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg at the U.N. climate summit in New York.

Her voice shaking with emotion in an address that was the defining moment of the summit, Thunberg accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to act on rising emissions, repeating the words “how dare you” four times.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones,” she said. “People are suffering. People are dying.”

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” climate-skeptic Trump tweeted a few hours later, alongside a clip of the speech.

The trolling of the teen activist — who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, a mild form of autism — racked up more than 16,000 responses in three hours, many of them attacking the U.S. president.

“DonaldTrump picking on an innocent young girl is absolutely disgusting!!” wrote one user.

Thunberg and Trump were briefly in the same small room as they arrived for the summit, with video showing the teen glowering at the president as he passed by with his entourage.

Thunberg has become the global face of a growing youth movement against climate inaction that mobilized millions in a worldwide strike on Friday.

Her struggle began quietly in August 2018 when she skipped school for the first three weeks, and then on Fridays to spend the day outside Sweden’s parliament with a sign labelled “School strike for climate.”

In August this year, she crossed the Atlantic in a two-week journey on a sailboat to attend the climate summit in New York. She refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions caused by planes.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shake hands after a meeting at the United Nations headquarters on Monday in New York.
U.N. opens annual leaders' meeting at 'critical moment' for troubled world
Climate change, regional conflicts and a dispute in the Middle East that could ripple across the entire planet were among challenges that confronted world leaders Tuesday as they gathered for their...
Image Not Available
Costly guitars bound for Hong Kong land at Alaska schools
The Anchorage School District has received a donation of high-end guitars that had been bound for Hong Kong — before being confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, officials said. The ...
Image Not Available
Puerto Rico, on alert for approaching Tropical Depression Karen, shaken by magnitude 6.0 earthquake
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Puerto Rico late Monday, rousing many from their sleep in the U.S. territory. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 79 kilometers off the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters, in a still image from video captured on Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,