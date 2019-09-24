Japan plans to use marker vaccine in battle against swine fever epidemic

The farm ministry plans to use a marker vaccine for swine fever to make it easier to identify unvaccinated pigs, in the face of the ongoing epidemic of the disease in the country, officials said Tuesday.

The ministry asked the Cabinet Office’s Food Safety Commission on Tuesday to examine the safety of meat from pigs given the marker vaccine.

The commission could draw a conclusion as soon as this year. The ministry will then conduct tests on the vaccine for several months. The vaccine will be put in use once it is confirmed to be effective in the tests.

The new vaccine, developed by a U.S.-based drug company using genetic engineering, costs several times as much as existing vaccines.

Its safety and effectiveness have been certified in several other countries, where the vaccine, however, has never been used in reality, partly because the countries have seen no swine fever outbreak in recent years, according to ministry officials.

The Japanese ministry is now working to revise the country’s epidemic control guidelines as early as later this year to allow pre-emptive vaccine use. Under the revised guidelines, the ministry will use conventional vaccines for the time being.