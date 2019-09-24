National

Japan plans to use marker vaccine in battle against swine fever epidemic

JIJI

The farm ministry plans to use a marker vaccine for swine fever to make it easier to identify unvaccinated pigs, in the face of the ongoing epidemic of the disease in the country, officials said Tuesday.

The ministry asked the Cabinet Office’s Food Safety Commission on Tuesday to examine the safety of meat from pigs given the marker vaccine.

The commission could draw a conclusion as soon as this year. The ministry will then conduct tests on the vaccine for several months. The vaccine will be put in use once it is confirmed to be effective in the tests.

The new vaccine, developed by a U.S.-based drug company using genetic engineering, costs several times as much as existing vaccines.

Its safety and effectiveness have been certified in several other countries, where the vaccine, however, has never been used in reality, partly because the countries have seen no swine fever outbreak in recent years, according to ministry officials.

The Japanese ministry is now working to revise the country’s epidemic control guidelines as early as later this year to allow pre-emptive vaccine use. Under the revised guidelines, the ministry will use conventional vaccines for the time being.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii plays during a concert in Tokyo in November 2017.
Idol group Arashi and pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii to perform at enthronement festival for Emperor Nar...
All-male idol group Arashi and pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii will perform at a festival celebrating the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, a group of lawmakers and business leaders organizing the event sa...
Romi Hoshino (center) is pictured at Narita Airport on Tuesday.
Alleged operator of illegal manga site arrested while being deported in the Philippines
Japanese police arrested a 27-year-old man on board a plane Tuesday as he was being deported from the Philippines for allegedly operating an illegal manga-viewing website that hosted copies of p...
A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey aircraft is seen in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, in 2013.
Japan refers U.S. military pilot to prosecutors over 2016 Osprey crash
Japanese authorities on Tuesday referred the case of a U.S. military pilot to prosecutors over the 2016 crash of an Osprey aircraft that fueled sentiment against a U.S. base in Okinawa Prefecture. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nagano Prefecture officials plant feed bait laced with swine fever vaccine at a mountain in Kiso on July 19. | NAGANO PREFECTURE / VIA KYODO

, , ,