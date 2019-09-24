A planned sales tax hike in October and the spread of cashless payments may further shrink the presence of ¥1 coins. | BLOOMBERG

Presence of Japan's ¥1 coins likely to fade further with tax hike

JIJI

One-yen coins may not have much of a presence in Japan after the planned consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent in October.

In addition to the spread of cashless payments using electronic money or credit cards, an increase in round-figure payments is expected to result in less frequent use of one-yen coins.

According to the Bank of Japan, the number of ¥1 coins in circulation totals about 37.5 billion, continuing to fall from the peak level of about 41 billion in 2002.

Although demand for the coins was expected to rise when the consumption tax rate was raised from 5 percent to 8 percent in 2014, the downward trend continued, with the number of ¥1 coins in circulation dropping by nearly 10 percent over about 20 years.

Koichi Haji, an executive at the NLI Research Institute, noted that the declining trend was due to the spread of e-money and the use by customers of store loyalty card points to pay for odd amounts in their purchases.

While around 500,000 ¥1 coins have been minted every year since 2016, they are supplied for coin sets sold to collectors.

Along with the consumption tax hike, the government plans to introduce a system in which shoppers will be given points worth up to 5 percent of cashless payments at smaller stores.

“As the government is promoting cashless, the number of ¥1 coins in circulation will decrease noticeably if the tax rate becomes 10 percent,” Haji added.

