The week ahead for Sept. 23 to Sept. 29

Monday

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to make a six-day trip to the United States and Belgium. Abe will attend the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York and then a forum on Asia-EU relations in Brussels.

Autumnal Equinox Day, national holiday.

Tuesday

Abe to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York. Abe is expected to encourage Rouhani to engage in dialogue with the United States amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Abe to deliver address at the U.N. General Assembly.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to arrive in Iwate Prefecture ahead of watching Rugby World Cup match between Fiji and Uruguay on Wednesday.

Wednesday

Abe to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York. The two leaders are expected to sign a bilateral trade agreement under which Japan will cut tariffs on U.S. beef and other farm imports.

Bank of Japan to release minutes of July 29-30 Policy Board meeting.

Thursday

60th anniversary of devastating Isewan Typhoon, known internationally as Typhoon Vera, that left more than 5,000 people dead or unaccounted for.

Friday

Japan Display Inc. to hold extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. The struggling manufacturer will seek approval for a bailout by a China-Hong Kong consortium.

Abe to attend Europa Connectivity Forum to discuss EU-Asia relations and meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

Fifth anniversary of eruption of Mount Ontake that claimed 58 lives and left five people unaccounted for.

World Athletics Championships to be held in Doha, Qatar, through Oct. 6. Japanese sprinters, including Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, who holds the national record of 9.97 seconds for the men’s 100 meters, will participate in the event.

Saturday

Japan to play Ireland at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in pool stage of Rugby World Cup.

Emperor Naruhito to visit Ibaraki Prefecture to attend opening ceremony of National Sports Festival.

Sunday

Sumo matches commemorating grand champion Kisenosato’s retirement to be held at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.