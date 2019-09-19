Migrants who were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) arrive at the AFM base in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Malta saves stricken pregnant migrant, 44 others adrift in Mediterranean after receiving SOS

AFP-JIJI

VALLETTA – Malta on Wednesday said it had rescued 45 stricken migrants attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing, including airlifting a pregnant woman at risk of miscarriage.

The migrants sent an SOS signal to Alarm Phone, a volunteer-run Mediterranean rescue hot-line, saying the wooden boat they were in had run into difficulty after two days at sea.

“One pregnant woman is bleeding and maybe lost her child,” the hot-line said on Twitter, adding that those on board, including children, had run out of water.

Malta said it was monitoring the situation, before agreeing to rescue the migrants after several hours.

“The migrants were transferred to a patrol boat and are on their way to Malta,” a coast guard spokeswoman said, asking not to be named.

The pregnant woman was “airlifted by helicopter,” she said, declining to comment on her health.

Alarm Phone also reported what it was the second shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia in two days.

“After 14 people went missing yesterday near Sfax, a boat capsized today near Djerba. Six people were rescued, four people are missing. Europe’s borders kill!” it tweeted.

Charity rescue vessel Ocean Viking, which is run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), is seeking a safe port for some 109 men, women and children rescued on Tuesday.

MSF said Libyan maritime authorities had told it to land them in Khoms near Tripoli, but the charity pointed out that the crisis-hit country is not considered a place of safety by the U.N.’s human rights arm.

The U.N. and aid groups have warned that rescued migrants returned to Libya face rampant human rights abuses in both official and illegal centres.

Italy and Malta frequently complain of having to take responsibility for migrants journeying from North Africa as they are the first countries they will likely reach.

Rome is trying to initiate an automatic system to distribute those who are rescued in the Mediterranean and brought to Italy.

Such a deal would put an end to the case-by-case negotiations over who will take in people saved, which have seen vulnerable asylum-seekers trapped in limbo at sea for lengthy periods.

But it would not apply to people who make it all the way across and land by themselves on Italian shores.

Some 108 migrants landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, putting further strain on its welcome center, which currently holds 208 people in a space designed for a maximum of 95.

A police union representative on the island slammed “endless arrivals” that had “thrown the security system into chaos.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall Wednesday in Otay Mesa, California, with the commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite (left), acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan (right) and acting Homeland Secretary Kevin McAleenan.
Trump says there are many options short of war with Iran after attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there were many options short of war with Iran after U.S. ally Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in a crippling ...
World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, 96, receives the Bronze Star from U.S. Army Maj. Peter Semanoff at the World War II Memorial Wednesday in Washington. Smoyer fought with the U.S. Army's 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany — a dramatic duel filmed by an Army cameraman that was seen all over the world.
'Hero of Cologne' receives his Bronze Star 75 years late after WWII bubble gum fraternization sna...
When 96-year-old Clarence Smoyer came to Washington Wednesday, he thought he was heading to the Pentagon to sign copies of "Spearhead," a recent book detailing his exploits as a World War II tank g...
This 2017 photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A woman whose claims of sexual abuse against Epstein were outlined in a federal indictment sued his estate Wednesday, saying the wealthy financier took advantage of her family's poor financial position to abuse her from age 14 to 17.
Woman sues Jeffrey Epstein estate, saying she was abused at age 14
A woman whose claims of sexual abuse against Jeffrey Epstein were outlined in a federal indictment sued his estate Wednesday, saying the wealthy financier took advantage of her family's poor financ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants who were rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) arrive at the AFM base in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,