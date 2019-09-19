Business / Corporate

Amazon Japan starts locker delivery service

JIJI

Amazon Japan G.K. on Wednesday started a locker delivery service, Amazon Hub, aimed at enhancing convenience for customers and reducing the need for re-deliveries.

The e-commerce giant has installed lockers at FamilyMart Co. convenience stores and other locations for customers to pick up their packages.

Amazon Japan will introduce the service at dozens of spots in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture by the end of the month. It aims to expand the service network across the country next year and beyond.

Users can pick up packages from lockers at FamilyMart stores, stations operated by Odakyu Electric Railway Co. and other locations by scanning a bar code from package delivery emails.

Users can choose where to pick up their packages when purchasing products online.

A similar pickup service is also available at counters of some restaurants and massage shops.

Within the logistics industry, Yamato Holdings Co. has already installed more than 4,000 delivery lockers, while Japan Post Holdings Co. has sited over 300 lockers.

Amazon Japan G.K. employees in Tokyo launch their delivery locker service on Wednesday at around 200 locations, including convenience stores and train stations, in the capital and Kanagawa Prefecture. | KYODO

