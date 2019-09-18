National

Fishing boat capsizes off Hokkaido; all eight crew members missing

Empty lifeboat found; Keiei Maru No. 65 had ventured far out to sea after suffering record-bad catches

SAPPORO – All eight crew members of a fishing boat are missing after it capsized 600 kilometers off Hokkaido on Tuesday, the Japan Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The coast guard said an overturned vessel found by a search aircraft east of Nemuro on Tuesday had been confirmed to be the Keiei Maru No. 65, a 29-ton saury fishing boat belonging to a fisheries cooperative in the town of Taiki. The crew members are men between the ages of 43 and 74.

At the coast guard’s request, the Maritime Self-Defense Force dispatched a plane to search for them throughout Tuesday night. Coast guard boats also joined the rescue effort.

The coast guard said Wednesday that it had discovered a lifeboat near where the fishing boat was found, but no one was on it.

The coast guard received a report around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that operators had lost contact with the vessel after the crew told the crew of another boat over a satellite phone in the morning that the boat had been hit by a high wave.

The boat had recently operated in areas farther out than usual due to a record-poor catch of saury, according to the cooperative.

It said the boat had left Nemuro on Sept. 12 and was to return possibly on Wednesday.

The Keiei Maru No. 65 is seen Tuesday after it capsized 600 km east of Nemuro, Hokkaido. | JAPAN COAST GUARD / VIA KYODO

