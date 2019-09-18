Fishing boat capsizes off Hokkaido; all eight crew members missing

All eight crew members of a fishing boat are missing after it capsized 600 kilometers off Hokkaido on Tuesday, the Japan Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The coast guard said an overturned vessel found by a search aircraft east of Nemuro on Tuesday had been confirmed to be the Keiei Maru No. 65, a 29-ton saury fishing boat belonging to a fisheries cooperative in the town of Taiki. The crew members are men between the ages of 43 and 74.

At the coast guard’s request, the Maritime Self-Defense Force dispatched a plane to search for them throughout Tuesday night. Coast guard boats also joined the rescue effort.

The coast guard said Wednesday that it had discovered a lifeboat near where the fishing boat was found, but no one was on it.

The coast guard received a report around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that operators had lost contact with the vessel after the crew told the crew of another boat over a satellite phone in the morning that the boat had been hit by a high wave.

The boat had recently operated in areas farther out than usual due to a record-poor catch of saury, according to the cooperative.

It said the boat had left Nemuro on Sept. 12 and was to return possibly on Wednesday.