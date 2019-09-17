Workers stand in front of storage tanks for radioactive water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, in February. | REUTERS

National

Osaka mayor Ichiro Matsui offers to take in tainted Fukushima water and dump it into Osaka Bay

by Eric Johnston

Staff Writer

OSAKA – Ichiro Matsui, the mayor of Osaka and head of Nippon Ishin no Kai, said Tuesday that water tainted by radioactive tritium from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant could — if proven environmentally safe — be sent to Osaka and dumped into Osaka Bay.

“It’s necessary for all of Japan to dispose of that which creates absolutely no environmental damage. If (the radioactive water) is brought to us, it can be released,” Matsui said.

He added that he first would want a team of scientific experts to study the matter, and that the team would need to show that the level of radioactivity in any Fukushima water was at or below normal levels of radiation.

Matsui’s offer comes as the central government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. continue to discuss what to do with the more than 1 million tons of contaminated water collected since the Fukushima plant was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The water is being stored in tanks at the site, but Tepco has said it will run out of storage space in about three years.

Former Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada angered Fukushima residents and the local fishing industry earlier this month when he said that the water might have to be dumped into the ocean. The government has said that dumping the water contaminated with tritium would not pose any health risks to humans.

“The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it,” Harada told a news conference.

Newly appointed Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with Fukushima officials after assuming the post last week, but he did not clearly indicate how he wanted to deal with disposal of the radioactive water.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is escorted to review an honor guard ahead of a gathering of senior officers of the Self-Defense Forces at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday. 
Abe says Japan's ASDF may evolve into 'air and space' defense force
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the Air Self-Defense Force may "evolve into the Air and Space SDF" in the future, stressing the need to strengthen the country's defense capabilities ...
In this court sketch, Yuri Funato hears that she has been given an eight-year prison term in a high-profile child abuse case at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.
In high-profile case, Tokyo woman sentenced to eight years in prison over fatal abuse of 5-year-o...
The mother of Yua Funato was given an eight-year prison term by the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday for parental neglect that led to the death last year of her 5-year-old daughter. Yuri Funato, ...
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo held telephone talks on Monday.
Japan and U.S. top envoys vow to cooperate on North Korea and Middle East
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed Monday to cooperate on North Korean nuclear issues and in dealing with the situation in the Middle East followin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ichiro Matsui | KYODO Workers stand in front of storage tanks for radioactive water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, in February. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,