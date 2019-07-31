Japan Post Insurance policies affected by sales scandal double to 180,000

Insurance sales irregularities look to have affected a total of about 183,000 policy contracts at Japan Post Insurance Co. over the past five years, it was learned Tuesday.

The sum roughly doubled from the previously recognized number of around 93,000 after the company checked all of its new 10 million contracts concluded over the five years through fiscal 2018.

President Masatsugu Nagato will hold a news conference Wednesday to give an explanation about the scandal, in which policyholders were disadvantaged when they switched to new insurance policies.

From next month, Japan Post Insurance will examine the 180,000 contracts mainly through interviews with policyholders and sales staff. Refunds for premiums will be paid if necessary.

The company will draw up an interim report on its investigations in autumn. The Financial Services Agency will consider punishing the insurance arm of Japan Post Holdings Co.

Some post office workers forged documents or engaged in other unlawful practices in selling the products of Japan Post Insurance in fiscal 2018, according to an internal document revealed Monday.

Japan Post Insurance has admitted to mismanagement in connection with more than 90,000 insurance policies, including cases in which customers were forced to pay premiums for both new and old insurance policies after terminating their old contracts.

The document, given to Japan Post Co. employees selling insurance products in April, showed one staff member in a managerial position had forged an insurance contract application form without a customer’s consent out of pressure to meet a sales target.

The case was brought to light after the customer received the insurance policy, which they had never signed.

The document, which lists examples of “inappropriate” sales practices, also pointed to another postal worker who had told a customer not to report any hospital visits before filing an insurance application.

Another case involved a worker concluding a contract without actually meeting the policyholder. Instead, the staff member only talked to family members, according to the document.

Both Japan Post and Japan Post Insurance have admitted to the three cases of unlawful sales. The practices, in violation of the insurance business law and other legislation, have been reported to the Financial Services Agency.

In all three cases, workers admitted to engaging in unlawful practices as they felt enormous pressure to meet sales quotas, a company official said.

Given the evidence showing that sales quotas led to gross mismanagement and unlawful deals, the Japan Post group is planning to scrap such targets for post office workers in fiscal 2019.