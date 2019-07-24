Yoon Sang-hyun (left), chairman of the South Korean parliament's foreign affairs committee, stands with acting Russian Ambassador to South Korea Maxim Volkov before their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. | AP

Asia Pacific

Russia wants probe over alleged South Korean airspace violation

AP

SEOUL - Russia wants an investigation into a South Korean announcement that one of its military planes violated South Korea’s airspace, a senior lawmaker said Wednesday citing, Russia’s acting ambassador.

Seoul said South Korean fighter jets fired 360 rounds of warning shots to drive away the Russian reconnaissance plane that entered its airspace off South Korea’s east coast twice Tuesday during a joint patrol with Chinese bombers.

Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the South Korean parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, quoted Russia’s Acting Ambassador Maxim Volkov as telling him that Russia feels “regrettable” over the incident.

Yoon cited Volkov as saying Russia thinks an investigation was necessary and has requested related South Korean information.

Russia’s Embassy in Seoul couldn’t immediately confirm Volkov’s reported comments.

Russia says two of its bombers were on a routine flight over neutral waters and didn’t violate South Korea’s airspace. Russia’s Defense Ministry also denied that South Korean jets fired warning shots, although they did say they flew close to the Russian planes in “unprofessional maneuvers.”

South Korea said it was the first time a foreign military plane had violated its airspace since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The foreign and defense ministries on Tuesday summoned Volkov and Russia’s deputy military attache in South Korea, Nikolai Marchenko, to register their complaints. They also summoned China’s ambassador and the defense attache to protest Beijing’s overflight.

According to South Korean accounts, the reconnaissance plane and two other Russian bombers entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone earlier Tuesday together with two Chinese bombers. However, the zone is not necessarily considered a country’s territorial sky and may extend beyond it.

China’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that China and Russia carried out their first joint air patrol in Northeast Asia that “does not target any third party.” Spokesman Wu Qian said in Beijing the two countries each sent two bombers for the patrols along established air routes and that they “didn’t enter the territorial airspace of other countries.”

The airspace that South Korea says the Russian reconnaissance plane entered is above a group of islets controlled by South Korea but also claimed by Japan. Japan subsequently protested both Russian and South Korean actions, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. He said in Tokyo that Japan urged Russia not to repeat its airspace violation.

South Korea said it cannot accept the Japanese statement because the islets belong to South Korea.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing in September 2015.
China blasts U.S. for undermining global stability in defense white paper
China lambasted the United States for undermining global stability, noting rising strategic competition among major powers, in its first defense white paper since Chinese President Xi Jinping's swe...
People cross a flooded road in Jamalpur, Bangladesh, Tuesday.
Flooding across third of Bangladesh leaves over 60 dead, displaces hundreds of thousands
Severe flooding has killed at least 61 people, displaced nearly 800,000 and inundated thousands of homes across a third of Bangladesh, government officials said on Tuesday, after two weeks of heavy...
An Afghan policeman keeps watch at a hilltop in Kabul Tuesday.
Ghani seeks 'clarification' after Trump says he could wipe Afghanistan off the map
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday the US should clarify remarks President Donald Trump made about Afghanistan, including a claim he could easily win the war but didn't "want to kill 10 mil...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoon Sang-hyun (left), chairman of the South Korean parliament's foreign affairs committee, stands with acting Russian Ambassador to South Korea Maxim Volkov before their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. | AP

, , ,