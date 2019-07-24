Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing in September 2015. | AP

China blasts U.S. for undermining global stability in defense white paper

by Jesse Johnson

China lambasted the United States for undermining global stability, noting rising strategic competition among major powers, in its first defense white paper since Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping military reforms in 2015.

Entitled “China’s National Defense in the New Era,” the paper said that Beijing will pursue a national defense policy that is defensive in nature,” but said that it opposed Taiwan independence and would not “renounce use of force” to bring the self-ruled country under its control.

The paper added that China would aim to complete the modernization of its military by 2035, “fully transforming the people’s armed forces into world-class forces by the mid-21st century.”

“A strong military of China is a staunch force for world peace, stability and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” the white paper said.

