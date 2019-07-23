Business / Corporate

Shibuya's landmark Tokyu Toyoko department store to close in March

by Kazuaki Nagata

Staff Writer

With a continuously changing landscape around Tokyo’s Shibuya Station amid a massive redevelopment project, another familiar face will be saying goodbye next year.

Tokyu Department Store Co. announced Monday that it will close down its 85-year-old Toyoko outlet that is directly connected to the station on March 31, except for the food market on the basement floor.

A spokeswoman at Tokyu Corp., which owns Tokyu Department Store and is overseeing the redevelopment project, said the decision was made in consideration of the progress of the large-scale plan.

According to a spokeswoman at Tokyu Department Store, the Toyoko store’s sales figures are the highest among all of the firm’s branches thanks to its premium location. She said the store has also proven to be popular among foreign tourists in recent years.

The Toyoko store consists of nine stories above ground and one underground floor and is located right in front of the district’s famous scramble crossing.

It opened in 1934 and has been a Shibuya landmark for decades. Tokyu said it hasn’t decided how the site will be used immediately after it ceases operations.

Tokyu will open a 47-story complex named Shibuya Scramble Square in November that will be directly connected to Shibuya Station. The complex will be expanded in fiscal 2027 by rebuilding the current Toyoko department store site.

Tokyu has been promoting the major redevelopment of areas around Shibuya Station since 2012. The Hikarie commercial-office building opened that year, replacing the Tokyu Bunkakaikan theater complex and planetarium, which was also a landmark of the area and had operated for about 50 years.

Last September saw the opening of another high-rise complex, Shibuya Stream.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar firmer around ¥108.10 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was firmer around ¥108.10 in late trading in Tokyo on Tuesday, supported by rises in Japanese, Chinese and Hong Kong stock prices. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound on chip-sector strength
Stocks bounced back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, supported by hefty buying of semiconductor-related issues. The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 204.09 points, or 0.95 percent, to end at...
South Korean protesters hold placards that play on the Hinomaru during a rally in Seoul on July 20.
South Korea to report Japan's tightening of export controls to WTO
A trade spat between Japan and South Korea shows every sign of worsening as Seoul plans to report Tokyo over export controls at a World Trade Organization meeting. Tokyo said Tuesday the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tokyu Department Store Co. announced Monday it will close down its 85-year-old Toyoko department store in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in March. | KYODO

, ,