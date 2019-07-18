Wai Wai Nu, an advocate for Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, speaks with AFP during an interview at the State Department in Washington Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Rohingya activist calls U.S. ban on Myanmar generals a first step

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - A formerly imprisoned Rohingya activist said Wednesday that a U.S. ban on Myanmar’s top generals was a welcome first step but urged more action to support the long-targeted minority.

The State Department on Tuesday said that army chief Min Aung Hlaing, three other top officers and their families would not be allowed to visit the United States due to their roles in “ethnic cleansing” of the mostly Muslim Rohingya.

Participating in a high-level State Department meeting on religious freedom, peace activist Wai Wai Nu said it was critical to address the “decades-old impunity” enjoyed by the military in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.

“Many of us in Burma welcome this decision of the State Department. However, we think this is a first step and we are hoping to see more concrete and efficient steps in the future,” she told reporters.

This, she said, should include an end to impunity in the country.

“The only way to move forward, I believe, is holding the perpetrators accountable and abolishing institutionalized religious and ethnic discrimination against ethnic minorities,” she added.

Wai Wai Nu founded two groups promoting inter-ethnic harmony and women’s rights. Along with other survivors and witnesses to abuses who are taking part in the ministerial, she met Wednesday at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Wai Wai Nu, whose father was also an activist, was arrested with her family in 2005 when she was a law student.

The family was freed in 2012 amid a political opening in Myanmar as the military junta reconciled with the West and eventually allowed civilian, elected leaders.

In 2017, Myanmar’s military launched a campaign against the Rohingya that led about 740,000 to flee to neighboring Bangladesh amid accounts of brutal attacks on whole villages.

The army denies wrongdoing and says it was responding to militant attacks.

The Rohingya are widely despised in the country and do not enjoy citizenship, with the government calling them “Bengalis,” suggesting they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell (center Left) speaks as South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yoon Soon-gu (center Right) listens after a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (not pictured) at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Wednesday.
U.S. wants role in efforts to settle South Korea-Japan dispute
The United States will "do what it can" to help resolve festering trade and political disputes between South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday after a series of meetings with S...
Military vehicles carrying DF-21D ballistic missiles take part in a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sept. 3, 2015.
U.S. needs new bases and new capabilities in Asia to counter China threat, defense chief nominee ...
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to be the next defense chief has said that new military bases are needed "throughout the Indo-Pacific region" while also urging the fielding of "new capabilities"...
Myanmar Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, pays his respects to independence hero Gen. Aung San and eight others assassinated in 1947, during a ceremony to mark the 71th anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon last July. The U.S. said Tuesday it would ban entry into the country of Myanmar's army chief and four other generals due to their role in "ethnic cleansing" of the Rohingya minority.
U.S. imposes sanctions on Myanmar commander in chief over Rohingya abuses
The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on the Myanmar military's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and other military leaders it said were responsible for extrajudicial killings of Ro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wai Wai Nu, an advocate for Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, speaks with AFP during an interview at the State Department in Washington Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,