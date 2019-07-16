U.S. signals 'more creative' approach to North Korea nuclear talks

The United States has signaled it may show more flexibility in its dealings with North Korea, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying Monday that the U.S. side will be looking to be “more creative” in working-level meetings on denuclearization that could begin this week.

“I hope the North Koreans will come to the table with ideas that they didn’t have the first time,” Pompeo said in a radio interview. “We hope we can we be a little more creative too.”

The remarks — a possible signal Washington could be open to an interim or arms-control deal — come amid reports and speculation that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump would be amenable to the idea of a freeze, which would run counter to the White House’s often stated goal of the North’s complete denuclearization.

Pompeo reiterated that goal in the same interview, saying that objective remained the same.

“The president’s mission hasn’t changed: to fully and finally denuclearize North Korea in a way that we can verify,” he said. “That’s the mission set for these negotiations.”

Working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang were given a kick-start by Trump’s spur-of-the-moment meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone on June 30, when the two leaders agreed to restart the process.

Pompeo said Monday that Trump’s visit to the DMZ — the first time a sitting U.S. leader set foot on North Korean soil — had “given us another chance to sit down” with them and “have another conversation.”

These conversations were likely to be focused on laying the foundation for the two sides to reach a “small deal” that would focus on arms control — not the North’s complete disarmament, Andrei Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul who recently met with officials in Washington about the talks, wrote in an opinion article on the NK News website.

“This agreement will see a partial freeze/dismantlement of some North Korean nuclear facilities in exchange for a multitude of economic and political concessions, with partial relief of the U.N.-introduced ‘sectoral sanctions’ being the most important of all,” Lankov wrote.

“Most likely, it will be presented to the public as merely the ‘first step on the long road towards full denuclearization,’ but this face-saving rhetoric should not be taken too seriously: This deal will be about arms’ control, not about disarmament,” he added.

Both countries’ leaders have good reason to accept a small deal.

Trump could point to such an agreement as a major foreign policy achievement as he gears up for a contentious 2020 re-election bid, while Kim could bolster his position with hard-liners and discontented elites to show them that he is not going to unilaterally give up the country’s nukes, a “treasured sword” that some see as the only thing preventing the regime’s toppling.

U.S. talks with the North over its nuclear weapons program had been on ice since the last Kim-Trump summit, in February in Hanoi, collapsed amid major differences over the scope of Pyongyang’s denuclearization and potential sanctions relief by Washington.

The State Department has said that the working-level talks were likely to happen “sometime in July,” and South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Sunday that the U.S. has proposed that the two sides meet this week. The U.S. made that proposal through a diplomatic channel and is awaiting a response, the report quoted unidentified diplomatic sources as saying.

The United States is reportedly considering offering a 12- to 18-month suspension of certain sanctions on the North in exchange for the dismantlement of its main Yongbyon nuclear facility and a freeze of the entire nuclear program. Observers have said any such move could see the suspension renewed if progress is made — or snap back if the North cheats in any way.

However, it’s unclear how Pyongyang would react to such an offer, though Lankov warned that “if the U.S. side insists on the reversibility of sanctions, the North Korean side is likely to respond with an offer of equally reversible concessions.”

If a smaller-scale deal would result only in the mothballing of some North Korean nuclear facilities in exchange for a suspension of some U.N.-led sanctions for a limited period of time, Lankov wrote, “one wonders whether such a limited and doomed deal makes much sense.”