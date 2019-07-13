LDP support rate edges up 2.2% ahead of Upper House election, poll finds

The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has edged up 2.2 percentage points to 31.0 percent ahead of next weekend’s Upper House election, a Kyodo News telephone survey showed Saturday.

A total of 2,359 people were contacted, and of these, 1,229 answered questions.

As the 17-day election campaign started on July 4, the latest nationwide telephone survey, conducted Friday and Saturday, found 7.2 percent said they will vote for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, down 1.8 points from the previous poll released on June 27.

One half of the House of Councilors’ seats are contested every three years. Due to electoral system reform the total number of its seats will increase to 245 from the current 242 with the upcoming election, in which 124 seats — 121 plus an additional three — are up for grabs.

Voters will cast two ballots — one for a single-seat constituency and the other for a proportional representation block.

For the single-seat constituencies, 32.2 percent said they would vote for the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito, up 0.9 point, while 21.8 percent favored the opposition circle, up 1.5 points.

The approval rate for the Abe Cabinet fell 1.1 points to 46.5 percent, while the disapproval rate also decreased 3.8 points to 40.3 percent.

As a controversial government panel report that raised concerns about the country’s public pension system remains a key issue during the election campaign, the survey showed 46.1 percent see the report as a point of contention, down 4.0 points.

The report said that an average retired couple would face a shortfall of ¥20 million under the current pension system if they live to be 95 years old. Finance Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as minister for financial services, said the report contradicts the government’s view that the pension system is the basis of household finances during post-retirement years.

While Abe is calling for more discussions on the revision of the Constitution during his election campaign, 51.4 percent voiced opposition to the amendment under his administration, up from 50.1 percent in the previous poll.

On the government’s plan to hike the consumption tax to 10 percent in October from the current 8 percent, 54.3 percent expressed opposition to it, up 3.2 points.