61% of South Koreans blame Japanese government for diplomatic row

A total of 61 percent of South Koreans blame the Japanese government alone for the recent diplomatic friction between Seoul and Tokyo, an opinion poll in South Korea has shown.

In the survey released Friday by research company Gallup Korea, 17 percent of the respondents said the South Korean government is responsible while 13 percent blamed both governments.

Among supporters of the largest opposition Liberty Korea Party, 40 percent said Seoul is responsible, higher than the 33 percent who blamed Tokyo. The result indicates strong criticism of President Moon Jae-in’s administration over the issue.

The survey also showed that the proportion of respondents who said they have a favorable impression of Japan came to 12 percent — the lowest since the statistics began being calculated in 1991. The proportion of respondents who answered the opposite stood at 77 percent.

The proportion of respondents with a favorable impression of Japanese people came to 41 percent, against 43 percent who feel the opposite.

The survey was conducted on 1,005 people over three days through Thursday.