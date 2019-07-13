A notice for a boycott campaign of Japanese-made products is displayed at a store in Seoul on Friday. The sign reads: "We don't sell Japanese products." | AP

National / Politics

61% of South Koreans blame Japanese government for diplomatic row

JIJI

SEOUL - A total of 61 percent of South Koreans blame the Japanese government alone for the recent diplomatic friction between Seoul and Tokyo, an opinion poll in South Korea has shown.

In the survey released Friday by research company Gallup Korea, 17 percent of the respondents said the South Korean government is responsible while 13 percent blamed both governments.

Among supporters of the largest opposition Liberty Korea Party, 40 percent said Seoul is responsible, higher than the 33 percent who blamed Tokyo. The result indicates strong criticism of President Moon Jae-in’s administration over the issue.

The survey also showed that the proportion of respondents who said they have a favorable impression of Japan came to 12 percent — the lowest since the statistics began being calculated in 1991. The proportion of respondents who answered the opposite stood at 77 percent.

The proportion of respondents with a favorable impression of Japanese people came to 41 percent, against 43 percent who feel the opposite.

The survey was conducted on 1,005 people over three days through Thursday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty speaks during an interview at his residence in Tokyo on June 11.
U.S. ambassador to Japan William Hagerty to leave post for Senate run, Trump says
U.S. Ambassador William Hagerty will leave his post to run for the Senate, President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday from Washington, garnering a "Complete & Total Endorsement" from the Ame...
Image Not Available
Taboo family registry records from Meiji Era sold at auction in Japan again
Documents apparently showing family registry records from the Meiji Era called Jinshin Koseki, currently prohibited due to descriptions of social classes and criminal histories, have been auctio...
Image Not Available
Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes area north of Okinawa Prefecture
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck north of Japan's islands of Okinawa on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties fr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A notice for a boycott campaign of Japanese-made products is displayed at a store in Seoul on Friday. The sign reads: "We don't sell Japanese products." | AP

, , , , , , ,