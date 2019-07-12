Coca-Cola Japan to shoot for 90% recycled-content ratio in PET bottles

Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. said Friday it aims to raise the ratio of recycled material in the plastic bottles it uses to 90 percent by 2030, far above the global target set by its U.S. parent.

The initiative, which compares with parent Coca-Cola Co.’s 2030 target of making bottles with an average of 50 percent recycled content, comes as its domestic rivals are moving to take similar eco-friendly measures.

As of last year, Coca-Cola Japan’s bottles had around 17 percent recycled content. Now it wants to raise the ratio to 50 percent or higher by 2022 and to 90 percent by 2030.

“I believe the initiatives toward the creation of a world without waste being pursued by the Coca-Cola system in Japan are model cases of advanced plastic resource recycling that should be shown to the world,” Coca-Cola Japan President Jorge Garduno said in a statement. “Going forward, we will continue to apply our leadership in the industry.”

Garduno said that compared with Europe and the United States, the collection and recycling rates for plastic bottles in Japan are at a high level.

Coca-Cola Japan also said that by 2030 it aims to introduce completely new bottles made entirely of recycled or plant-based materials, meaning zero use of new fossil fuel-originated materials.

Among its rivals, Suntory Holdings Ltd. aims to switch all bottles used globally to recycled materials or plant-based materials by 2030. Kirin Beverage Co., meanwhile, has begun selling a green tea beverage in Japan bottled in a container made entirely of recycled material.

The government has also set a goal of slashing disposable plastic waste by 25 percent by 2030.