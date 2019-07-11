An aerial picture shows a labyrinth in a corn field with a portrait of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and test reading "Fridays for Future" at the "Hof Luenemann" in Selm, western Germany, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Dramatic warming projected in world's major cities by 2050

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - By 2050, London’s climate will resemble Madrid’s today; Paris will be more like Canberra; Stockholm like Budapest and Moscow like Sofia, according to a new analysis published Wednesday that relied on optimistic projections.

The changes will be even more dramatic for the world’s major tropical cities, like Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Singapore, which will experience unprecedented climate conditions, resulting in extreme weather events and intense droughts.

The study was carried out by scientists from ETH Zurich and published in PLOS ONE on Wednesday.

Researchers examined the climate of the world’s 520 major cities using 19 variables that reflect variability in temperature and precipitation.

Future projections were estimated using established modeling that was intentionally optimistic, meaning it assumed carbon dioxide emissions would stabilize by the middle of the century through the implementation of green policies, with a mean global temperature increase of 1.4 Celsius.

The team then compared climate similarity of current and future cities to one another, and the results make for dire reading.

Across the northern hemisphere, cities in 2050 will resemble places that are over 1,000 km (600 miles) farther south towards the equator.

Those closer to the equator won’t see drastic warming but will likely have more extremes of drought and rainfall.

Overall, 77 percent of the world’s cities will experience a “striking change” in climate conditions, while 22 percent will experience “novel” conditions — ie something that has never before been encountered.

In Europe, summers and winters will get warmer, with average increases of 3.5 Celsius and 4.7 Celsius, respectively.

While the modeling used in the analysis is not new, the purpose of the paper was to organize that information in a way that will inspire policymakers to act.

“The point of this paper is to try to allow everyone to get a better grasp on what’s happening with climate change,” lead author Jean-Francois Bastin told AFP.

Bastin, who is from Belgium, added it was not certain that by 2060 his country would experience sub-zero temperatures in winter, a necessary condition for wheat seeds to become activated.

As summer temperatures surge, more people in northern Europe will purchase air conditioners, adding to the strain on electric grids and possibly creating a vicious cycle, he added.

“It’s been more than 30 years that most of us have agreed that there is a climate change which is caused by human activity, but still we fail to really transform that in to global actions,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yazmin Juarez, mother of 19-month-old Mariee, who died after detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), speaks as House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Treatment of migrant kids at U.S.-Mexico border is 'government-sponsored child abuse': Elijah Cum...
The chairman of a House committee says the treatment of children at the U.S.-Mexico border amounts to "government-sponsored child abuse." That's what Rep. Elijah Cummings says at a news conferen...
The Horseshoe section of Niagara Falls is seen in 2012 in Niagara Falls, New York. A man who was swept over the largest of the Niagara Falls has been recovered alive, found sitting on a rock in the river below with nonlife-threatening injuries, Canadian police said Wednesday.
Man swept over Canadian side of Niagara Falls survives 57-meter plunge
A man "in crisis" survived a plunge over the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Tuesday, according to Niagara Parks police. The man climbed over a retaining wall on Horseshoe Falls and was swept ...
Visiters and journalists walk inside the New Safe Confinement (NSC) metal dome designed and built by French consortium Novarka encasing the destroyed reactor at the Chernobyl plant on Wednesday in Chernobyl. Ukraine and its European partners formally inaugurated the new metal dom, wrapping up a two-decade effort.
Chernobyl's radioactive dust 'safe confinement' shelter unveiled: Ukraine
A structure built to confine radioactive dust from the nuclear reactor at the center of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster was formally unveiled on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An aerial picture shows a labyrinth in a corn field with a portrait of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and test reading "Fridays for Future" at the "Hof Luenemann" in Selm, western Germany, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,