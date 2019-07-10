Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua speaks as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City in February. | REUTERS

Business / Financial Markets

In blow to Mexican president and markets, finance minister quits over economic 'extremism'

Reuters

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s moderate Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned on Tuesday with a letter that shocked markets by citing “extremism” in economic policy, before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador quickly named a well-regarded deputy minister to replace him.

In the unusually strongly worded resignation note made public on his Twitter account, Urzua said the government was forming economic policy without sufficient foundation.

“I’m convinced that economic policy should always be evidence-based, careful of potential impacts and free of extremism, either from the right or the left,” Urzua wrote.

“These convictions did not resonate during my tenure in this administration,” Urzua said.

He also said there were what he called conflicts of interest in the appointment of some ministry officials imposed on him by influential members of the government. He did not give more details.

The Mexican peso fell over 2 percent on the news and the benchmark stock index slid almost 1.5 percent. Both recovered a little after Lopez Obrador quickly promoted Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera to the top job.

Well known to investors and seen as a competent economic manager, Herrera now has the task of reviving economic growth while meeting a 1 percent primary budget surplus, kick-starting flagging investment and fending off downgrades from ratings agencies worried about indebted state-oil company Pemex.

“(Herrera) is a well-known figure with good dialogue with market participants and is not perceived as a … dogmatic individual,” said Alberto Ramos, head of Latin American research at Goldman Sachs.

“But in light of the unusual content of Urzua’s resignation letter there is out there the lingering question of who is ultimately in charge of running economic policy,” Ramos said.

Urzua, a slightly disheveled former academic prone to mild verbal gaffes, was a very different finance minister from Mexico’s recent tradition of slick technocrats who spoke the language of Wall Street.

However, he was seen by markets as a moderate whose commitment to fiscal discipline was a bright spot in the administration of Lopez Obrador, which has frequently buffeted markets with surprise policy decisions.

Before the government took office on Dec. 1, Urzua was tasked with meeting with dozens of investment funds to convey that the government was center-left, rather than leftist.

On his watch, however, Urzua was hit by a sovereign debt downgrade and contracting economic growth as he stuck to fiscal targets while setting aside money to support Pemex and Lopez Obrador’s plans to splurge on a new oil refinery.

A 64-year-old economist, Urzua is an old friend of the president and served as his finance minister when Lopez Obrador was Mexico City’s mayor.

Urzua deeply cut back spending programs in a strategy aimed at cleaning out corruption and largess with a new, more centralized model of assistance. He also began a program of centralizing procurement, in another drive for efficiency and clean government.

Both actions have been blamed for shortages in areas such as health care, where lack of medicines led to the high-profile resignation of the public health system chief earlier this year.

In a video message to announce his successor, Lopez Obrador said Urzua was not comfortable with the decisions being taken to upend what the president frequently calls the neoliberal era in Mexico, starting in the 1980s.

“We are committed to changing economic policy that has been imposed for the past 36 years,” Lopez Obrador said. “We can’t put old wine in new bottles.”

“We believe there will be economic growth, that we will progress in the country by fighting corruption and … with a policy of austerity,” the president said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia in 2017. Twitter will now prohibit hate speech that targets religious groups using dehumanizing language. The social network already bans hateful language related to religion when it's aimed at individuals. The change broadens that rule to forbid language that likens members of religious groups to subhumans or vermin.
Twitter bans 'dehumanizing' posts toward religious groups
Twitter now prohibits hate speech that targets religious groups using dehumanizing language. The social network already bars hateful language directed at individual religious adherents. Tuesday'...
Image Not Available
U.S. exempts some medical, electronic devices from China tariffs
The Trump administration will exempt 110 Chinese products, from medical equipment to key capacitors, from hefty tariffs, it said on Tuesday, offering relief to some U.S. firms which have said the t...
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, in May. The French government will implement an "ecotax" on plane tickets for flights departing from France from next year, the government said Tuesday.
France to slap new 'ecotax' on plane tickets from 2020
France will introduce a new charge on plane tickets from next year, with revenue used to fund environment-friendly alternatives, the country's transport minister said Tuesday. The "ecotax" costi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua speaks as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City in February. | REUTERS

, , , , ,