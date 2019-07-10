Business / Corporate

Apple announces summer launch for HomePod in Japan

Kyodo

Apple Inc. will launch its HomePod smart speakers in Japan this summer at a retail price of ¥32,800, according to its website, although the exact date has yet to be announced.

On sale since February 2018 in the United States and a number of other countries, the artificial intelligence-enabled speakers have attracted interest for their sound quality and integration with Siri, Apple’s voice-controlled personal assistant that responds to simple questions and commands.

The tube-shaped speakers are 17 centimeters high and 14 cm wide. They weigh 2.5 kilograms.

Competitors Amazon.com Inc. and Google LLC have also each developed smart speakers.

