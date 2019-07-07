National / History

Detailed report documents Japan's use of nerve agents during Second Sino-Japanese War,

Kyodo

The existence of a detailed report documenting the use of chemical weapons by the Imperial Japanese Army in China has been confirmed for the first time, a Japanese historian said Sunday.

The official report, compiled by a frontline nerve gas battalion of the army posted in northern China, recorded that the unit used munitions containing a blister agent and a sternutatory agent in 1939 during the Second Sino-Japanese War, according to historian Seiya Matsuno.

The blister agent inflamed the skin and mucous membranes, and the sternutatory agent caused extreme pain in the respiratory system.

Matsuno said it was the first discovery of a report in which the army itself detailed the use of poison gases.

Although the Imperial Japanese Army systematically destroyed all records of the war after its defeat, the discovered report may have been kept personally by a member of the army.

“Revealing what happened on the battlefield during the Sino-Japanese War is just the tip of the iceberg. We must investigate the truth in order to learn from it and prevent this tragic history from repeating itself,” Matsuno said.

The report, which includes around 100 pages describing the war, records of shelling, and copies of orders to use nerve gas munitions, details the battle strategy carried out in the mountain ranges of Shanxi Province in July 1939, two years after war broke out between the two countries.

According to the document, the battalion mapped out plans to use “yellow” shells, containing the blister agent, and “red” shells, containing the sternutatory agent, after receiving orders from their superiors.

During the battle on July 6, the Japanese army fired 31 “red” shells at a Chinese army position equipped with machine guns, according to the report. It did the same on July 17, firing 60 “red” shells and 28 “yellow” shells to provide backup to infantry. The following day, the Japanese fired 140 “red” shells and 20 “yellow” shells, the report showed.

The document indicated that after an analysis of the Chinese forces’ strength, the use of “red” shells was considered imperative to shaking the enemy from its secure base in the mountains. The “yellow” shells were rated as “extremely effective,” in what Matsuno claims is the first confirmed record of Japanese ground forces using a weapon containing the sternutatory agent in China.

“The army was well aware it was violating international law. It probably chose the location deep in the mountains of the province to use blister agent for the first time because it thought it would be harder to expose,” Matsuno said.

The use of chemical weapons had been prohibited before the Second Sino-Japanese War under the 1907 Hague Convention on land warfare, which Japan also ratified.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A team of rowers paddle a canoe, designed to replicate one used during a hypothetical human migration from Taiwan to Okinawa about 30,000 years ago, off Taiwan on Sunday afternoon.
Canoeists begin another attempt to replicate ancient sea migration between Taiwan and Japan
Museums in Taiwan and Japan on Sunday launched a third attempt to replicate a hypothetical human migration from Taiwan to Okinawa about 30,000 years ago. The voyage in a dugout canoe is one of m...
Image Not Available
Abe calls for constitutional amendments proposals to be debated in Diet
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday demanded that the Diet discuss his Liberal Democratic Party's proposals for constitutional amendments. The LDP's proposals include defining the roles ...
A police car is parked Sunday in front of a confectionery shop in Tokyo’s Arakawa Ward where the body of an 18-year-old female college student was found in a refrigerator.
Dad hangs self after daughter's body is found in store fridge in Tokyo
The body of Ibuki Kizu, an 18-year-old female university student, was found Sunday in a confectionery shop run by her father, Hideki, in Tokyo's Arakawa Ward, police said. Kizu's body was found ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An official battle record compiled by the Imperial Japanese Army shows it used 231 "Red Shells" and 48 "Yellow Shells," which refer to chemical weapons respectively, in 1939 in China. Historian Seiya Matsuno says this is the first official document that has been discovered reporting on the use of such weapons by the army. | SEIYA MATSUNO /VIA KYODO An official report compiled by a unit of the Imperial Japanese Army in 1939 reads that the effects of "Yellow Shell," a chemical weapon containing blister agent, was considered to be "enormous." Historian Seiya Matsuno says this is the first official document to be discovered showing the use of such weapons by the army. | SEIYA MATSUNO / VIA KYODO

, , , ,