A protester displays a sign during a rally near the presidential palace in Manila on Friday to call for the impeachment of President Rodrigo Duterte. | AP

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Philippines' Duterte won't let up on deadly drug war despite calls for U.N. probe

Bloomberg

MANILA - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pledged to continue his war against drugs in his final three years in office despite international calls for a probe into the rising death toll.

“Do not destroy my country for the three years that I am still here,” Duterte said in a speech in Leyte in the central Philippines on Friday. “Do not produce drugs for our children to eat and go crazy. I will really kill you.”

Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has waged a campaign against drugs that has killed thousands and been condemned by human rights advocates. Philippine police place drug-related killings at 6,600 during his presidency, a quarter of the 27,000 estimated by rights groups. Iceland has initiated a resolution supported by 28 nations calling on the United Nations to investigate.

Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo called the U.N. resolution an interference, saying that other nations may have been misled by “false news” on the drug war because the deaths were mainly caused by suspects resisting arrest.

In his speech, Duterte reiterated that the Philippines cannot fight China over the territorial dispute in the South China Sea because of China’s military might. He instead urged the U.S. to intervene.

“Let them assemble all their armaments there in South China Sea,” he said. “Fire the first shot and I’ll be glad to do the next.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Australian student Alek Sigley, 29, who was detained in North Korea, prepares to depart to Japan from Beijing international airport on Thursday.
North Korea claims Australian student was detained and deported for spying
North Korea has said that an Australian student who it detained for a week had spread anti-Pyongyang propaganda and engaged in spying by providing photos and other materials to news outlets with cr...
A woman and her daughter carry a container after filling it with drinking water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi on June 28.
In drought-hit Delhi, the haves get limitless water while the poor fight for every drop
In this teeming capital city of more than 20 million people, a worsening drought is amplifying the vast inequality between India's rich and poor. The politicians, civil servants and corporate lo...
A caricature of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is seen on a pillar of the Legislative Council, a day after protesters broke into the building, on Tuesday.
Hong Kong anti-government protesters target high-speed rail station with rally
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong plan to rally later Sunday outside a controversial station where high-speed trains depart for the Chinese mainland as they try to turn up pressure on the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A protester displays a sign during a rally near the presidential palace in Manila on Friday to call for the impeachment of President Rodrigo Duterte. | AP

, , ,