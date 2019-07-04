Otsuka Kagu Ltd. President Kumiko Otsuka briefs reporters in April. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Otsuka Kagu plans luxury futon sales campaign in Chinese market to turn fortunes around

JIJI

Furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd. will accelerate efforts to develop sales channels in China to achieve a turnaround, President Kumiko Otsuka has said.

In a recent interview, Otsuka said her company will start with luxury futon, with down feathers, in a fresh sales blitz in the world’s most populous country.

“We started developing unique futon more than 30 years ago. Chinese people visiting Japan love the products a lot and take them home,” said the daughter of the company’s founder.

Otsuka said the company has finished the major phase of its planned streamlining of domestic outlets.

“From now, we’ll spend time and money to improve the quality” of the company’s products and services, she said.

In February, Otsuka Kagu decided to raise ¥3.8 billion by issuing new shares in a third-party allotment scheme to improve its financial health. But the company fell short of the target by ¥1.2 billion.

Otsuka said the result of the fund procurement does not affect its Chinese operations, which do not require much investment.

Still, she added that the latest financing activity was not the last financial arrangement planned by her company, suggesting the possibility of further fund procurement.

In China, Otsuka Kagu will initially sell its futon through local distributors at shopping malls run by its partner, Beijing Easyhome Yundi Huixin Retail Chain Co.

Given that the Japanese firm once sold 10,000 sets of futon annually in its domestic market, the company will be able to reach a similar level in China, Otsuka said.

With luxury futon costing ¥100,000 per set, Chinese sales could reach several billion yen, she said.

Otsuka Kagu suffered year-on-year declines in sales for seven straight months through June on a same-store basis.

The president stressed the importance of taking advantage of an expected surge in demand ahead of the October consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent.

“We would be in trouble if we failed to achieve year-on-year growth during the period” preceding the tax increase, she said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Samsung Electronics logo at one of the firms' office buildings in Seoul
Frustrated with South Korea, Japan greenlights curbs on smartphone and semiconductor supplies
Japanese measures to impose tighter export regulations on three chemicals vital to South Korea's manufacturing sector formally went into effect on Thursday, raising the prospects of the two coun...
The smartphone app 7pay, which allows users to make online payments at over 20,000 7-Eleven stores across the country
Users of 7-Eleven's mobile payment service lose total of ¥55 million after 900 accounts hacked
The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores said Thursday that some 900 customers using its mobile payment service had lost a total of ¥55 million ($510,000) due to unauthorized access to their acc...
A Boeing 737 Max 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Washington, last year. Boeing says it's providing $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max plane that killed 346 people. The company said Wednesday some of the money will go toward living expenses and to cover hardship suffered by the families of dead passengers.
Boeing to give $100 million 'initial investment' to 737 Max crash victims' families and commu...
Boeing announced Wednesday it would give $100 million to communities and families affected by two crashes involving its 737 Max planes that claimed 346 lives. Describing the sum as an...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Otsuka Kagu Ltd. President Kumiko Otsuka briefs reporters in April. | KYODO

, , ,