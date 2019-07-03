The ISIS logo is seen on a computer screen | NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

National / Crime & Legal

Man referred to prosecutors over attempt to join IS while in university

Kyodo

A 31-year-old man was referred to prosecutors Wednesday for allegedly preparing to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State militant group in 2014 while he was a student at Hokkaido University, Tokyo police and other sources said.

The police also sent investigative papers on four other men in connection with the case — a man in Chiba Prefecture who sought to travel to Syria with the former student, a man who put up a recruitment poster for work in Syria at a bookstore in Tokyo, a scholar of Islamic law and a freelance journalist.

The five, whose names have been withheld by the police, are suspected of violating the Penal Code by preparing or plotting to wage war upon a foreign state in a personal capacity — the first such case in Japan. The police have recommended that prosecutors indict the men.

The former student has admitted to the allegation, saying, “I was planning to enter Syria and become an IS fighter,” according to investigative sources.

The journalist, Kosuke Tsuneoka, 50, meanwhile, has told reporters, “No one had any intention of joining IS. There was no act that amounts to preparing or plotting for private war.”

According to the investigative sources, the former student saw the “help-wanted” poster at a bookstore in Tokyo’s Kanda district and contacted a person associated with the store around April 2014.

He was then introduced to Islamic law scholar Ko Nakata, 58, converted to Islam and began studying Arabic. He had planned to go to Syria with the Chiba man, with Tsuneoka, at the request of Nakata, accompanying them to cover the news.

He was stopped by friends from traveling to Syria, then rearranged his schedule to leave on Oct. 7, but the police raided his home the day before, they said.

The police referred the five to prosecutors after analyzing hundreds of documents confiscated in raids.

People convicted of plotting to wage war face imprisonment of between three months and five years.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also the Liberal Democratic Party president, and other heads of political parties participate in a debate on Wednesday at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.
Abe squares off with opposition leaders ahead of Upper House election
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during a debate with opposition leaders on Wednesday that he will go ahead with the planned sales tax hike in October but vehemently denied there will be further i...
Yujiro Iimori, 33, (center rear) who allegedly stabbed a police officer and snatched his gun, leaves Suita police station in Osaka Prefecture on June 18.
Osaka police stabbing suspect to undergo psychiatric testing
A court on Tuesday granted a request from prosecutors to hold a man, suspected of stabbing a police officer in Osaka Prefecture, in custody through October for psychiatric testing. The pr...
People walk near Kagoshima-Chuo Station in the city of Kagoshima on Wednesday morning.
More than 1.09 million residents in Kyushu ordered to evacuate as torrential rains continue
More than 1.09 million residents across two prefectures in Kyushu, including the entire populations of three cities in Kagoshima Prefecture, were ordered to evacuate as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, as c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The ISIS logo is seen on a computer screen | NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

, , ,