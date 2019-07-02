Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, waits for a hearing in a court in Moscow May 24. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Twitter Monday that the condition of American Whelan has worsened and that the Russian authorities had rejected a request to send a doctor to examine him. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Moscow presses U.S. to swap Russian pilot for American held in Russia

Bloomberg

MOSCOW - A senior official in Moscow urged the U.S. to consider swapping a jailed Russian pilot convicted of drug smuggling for its own citizens detained in Russia, news services reported.

Konstantin Yaroshenko could be exchanged for “an American or Americans who are imprisoned” in Russia, though the U.S. hasn’t responded positively to previous offers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Monday, according to the Interfax news service. Yaroshenko is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. after he was arrested in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to America.

Ryabkov urged the U.S. to make an agreement on swapping Yaroshenko before any verdict is reached in the case of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, the state-run Tass news service reported. Whelan was detained by the Federal Security Service in Moscow in December and accused of spying, a charge that carries up to 20 years in prison. He denies the allegation.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Twitter Monday that Whelan’s health has deteriorated in detention in Lefortovo prison, but Russian officials had rejected a request for him to be examined by an external doctor.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This January 2017 photo provided by Ted Scambos shows sea ice on the ocean surrounding Antarctica during an expedition to the Ross Sea. Ice in the ocean off the southern continent steadily increased from 1979 and hit a record high in 2014. But three years later, the annual average extent of Antarctic sea ice hit its lowest mark, wiping out three-and-a-half decades of gains, and then some, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.
'White knuckle ride': Floating Antarctic ice dives from record high to record lows
The amount of ice circling Antarctica is suddenly plunging from a record high to record lows, baffling scientists. Floating ice off the southern continent steadily increased from 1979 and hit a ...
The German captain of the humanitarian ship Sea-Watch 3, Carola Rackete, leaves Monday in a car of the Guardia di Finanza Law Enforcement Agency after she appeared before a judge at the courthouse in Agrigento, Sicily.
Mediterranean migrant rescue ship captain remains under house arrest after questioning
The German captain who defied Italian authorities and rammed her migrant rescue ship into a border police motorboat while docking remained under house arrest after questioning Monday before a judge...
Locals and relatives of three Sudanese men riddled with bullets carry one of the bodies in the city of Omdurman across the River Nile from Khartoum Monday.
Death toll from clashes at Sudan rallies climbs to 11
Sudanese activists said Monday that at least 11 people were killed in clashes with security forces during mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule. Tens of thousands of Sudane...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying in Moscow at the end of 2018, waits for a hearing in a court in Moscow May 24. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Twitter Monday that the condition of American Whelan has worsened and that the Russian authorities had rejected a request to send a doctor to examine him. | AP

, , , , , ,