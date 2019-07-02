New auto sales in Japan up slightly in January-June from year before

Sales of new automobile sales across the country rose 0.8 percent during the January-June period from a year earlier to 2.75 million units.

The industry enjoyed the first sales growth in two years for January-June, led by popular new models.

In June alone, new auto sales fell 0.7 percent to 450,397 units, the first drop in three months, according to data released Monday by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

“We can’t say last-minute demand growth has started” ahead of the October consumption tax increase to 10 percent from the current 8 percent, a JADA official said.

In the first half of 2019, new auto sales excluding minivehicles edged up 0.2 percent to 1.74 million vehicles, the first growth for January-June in two years, reflecting strong demand for revamped models, including Toyota Motor Corp.’s RAV4.

Sales of passenger cars with engine displacement of over 2,000 cc stood at 835,224 units, a record high for the first half. But overall sales grew only slightly due to the weakness of smaller cars.

Sales of minivehicles, with engine displacements of up to 660 cc, grew 1.8 percent to 1.01 million units, rising for the third straight year. Sales were brisk for Suzuki Motor Corp.’s Jimny and Honda Motor Co.’s N-Box and N-Van.