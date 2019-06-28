National

Tadao Takashima, actor who starred in 'Botchan,' 'My Fair Lady,' dies at 88

KYODO

Movie star and television host Tadao Takashima died of natural causes on Wednesday at his home in Tokyo, his office said Friday. He was 88.

Born in Kobe, Takashima entered show business after passing an audition for new talent in 1951 held by now-defunct film company Shintoho Co. He starred in numerous films, including the comedy “Botchan” (“Boy”) and a major role in the musical “My Fair Lady” in the 1960s.

He also appeared on many TV programs, hosting the popular quiz show “Quiz! Do-re-mi-fa-don!” as well as the cooking show “Gochisosama,” together with his wife Hanayo Sumi, a former member of the Takarazuka all-female musical troupe.

Takashima and his wife also often appeared in TV commercials and programs with their sons Masahiro and Masanobu, who also became actors. He developed depression in 1998 but later recovered with the support of his family.

PHOTOS

Tadao Takashima in October 1988 | ?¯

