Abe touts alliance in bilateral talks with Trump at G20 after U.S. leader's incendiary remarks

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump met Friday in Osaka, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting, with the two scheduled to have talks on trade and military issues.

In brief remarks ahead of their sit down, Abe looked to bridge differences and highlight the two Japan-U.S. ties after Trump knocked the allies’ security relationship a day earlier.

“I visited the U.S. in April, and President Trump came to Japan as a state guest last month, followed by the G20 now,” Abe said.

“The frequency of travels by top leaders of the two countries is proof of the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance,” he added.

Abe said the two countries’ ties were key to building a better society, an overarching topic that the G20 would be tackling at the two-day summit Friday and Saturday.

“At the G20 Osaka summit, which starts today, I’d like to send a strong message by contributing to resolving problems facing international society,” Abe said.

“I’m convinced that without the cooperation of Japan and the U.S., such efforts will not bear fruit,” he added.

Trump thanked Abe for his hospitality, including the state visit, where he became the first world leader to meet Japan’s new emperor earlier last month.

“We just left Japan and now we’re back,” Trump joked.

The U.S. leader said the day’s talks would focus on security and trade. He also thanked Japan for “sending many auto companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania, North Carolina and a lot of our states.”

“I see they’re building all over the United States,” he said. “A lot of the great Japanese car companies, other Japanese companies also, but in particular the car companies. Magnificent plants. We haven’t had that, and we very much appreciate it.”

Trump also said the two would be discussing “the purchase of a lot of military equipment by Japan.”

Trumps remarks came after he lobbed verbal grenades at both his enemies and closest allies, appearing to reignite a controversy over an earlier report that he was considering the possibility of terminating the postwar defense pact with Japan — the backbone of the alliance between the two countries.

Trump, speaking in an interview Wednesday with Fox Business, noted that under the pact, which he has lambasted as unfair, Japan wouldn’t have to help the U.S. if it were attacked, though Washington would be required to come to Tokyo’s aid.

“If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War III,” he said. “We will go in and protect them with our lives and with our treasure. But if we’re attacked, Japan doesn’t have to help us. They can watch it on a Sony television.”

Trump’s comments came after a Bloomberg News report quoting three unnamed sources said the U.S. leader had recently mused to confidants about withdrawing from the 1951 Japan-U.S. security treaty.

Japan denied the report, saying that the White House had told Tokyo that it was “inconsistent” with the U.S. government’s position.

Abe was looking to put a damper on any blowback from Trump’s remarks while overseeing a successful G20 summit.

Staff writer Jesse Johnson contributed to this report