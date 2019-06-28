Supporters of a lawsuit demanding the payment of damages to family members of former leprosy patients applaud in front of the Kumamoto District Court on Friday after the court ordered the state to pay about ¥370 million in damages. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Court orders Japan government to pay ¥370 million to leprosy patients' kin for discrimination

Kyodo

KUMAMOTO - The Kumamoto District Court on Friday ordered the state to pay about ¥370 million in damages to family members of former leprosy patients — the first ruling awarding compensation to patients’ relatives for having suffered discrimination as a result of the disease.

The court ruled in favor of 561 family members of former leprosy patients across the country who said they faced discrimination due to the stigma of their relatives having being isolated in sanitariums under the government’s decadeslong segregation policy.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is now curable.

A 2001 court ruling found the policy, implemented under the Leprosy Prevention Law in effect from 1907 to 1996, to be unconstitutional.

The state has since launched a system of compensation for former leprosy patients, regardless of whether they had been isolated in sanitariums, as well as their families.

But only those who were diagnosed with the disease were recognized as having suffered discrimination.

The government maintained the plaintiffs themselves had not been isolated and thus the government did not directly promote discrimination or prejudice against them. The state also claimed that the statute of limitations for seeking damages had already expired.

In its ruling, the Kumamoto court deemed as illegal the fact that the state had retained the law until 1996 and rejected the government claim on the statute of limitations.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016 with the court, seeking ¥5.5 million per person in damages.

In September 2015, the Tottori District Court rejected a damages claim by a son of a female leprosy patient who did not enter a sanitariums before her death in 1994, saying the three-year statute of limitations for seeking damages after a 2002 accord between the state and leprosy patients on compensation had already expired.

The court said that only patients had faced discrimination and their relatives had not, but at the same time ruled that the state should have taken steps to eliminate social discrimination against children of patients by 1960 at the latest.

In July last year, the Matsue branch of the Hiroshima High Court upheld the Tottori court’s decision.

The son has appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A sign put up at a bus stop in front of Osaka Station says the service is behind schedule due to the Group of 20 summit.
G20 summit brings annoying disruptions to life for residents and tourists in Osaka
Unusually tight security and large-scale traffic regulations for the two-day Group of 20 summit in Osaka is affecting the lives of residents and tourists. The city remained on high alert on the ...
U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a trilateral meeting at the Group of 20 summit Friday in Osaka.
Abe heralds launch of Osaka Track framework for free cross-border data flow at G20
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday at the G20 summit formally declared the launch of the "Osaka Track," an overarching framework promoting cross-border data flow with enhanced protections. ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Thursday before leaving for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.
31% to vote for LDP-Komeito coalition, 20% for opposition but 39% undecided, Japan poll shows
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party has the highest support rate ahead of the Upper House election in July, far eclipsing that of the nearest opposition party, a Kyodo News survey ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Supporters of a lawsuit demanding the payment of damages to family members of former leprosy patients applaud in front of the Kumamoto District Court on Friday after the court ordered the state to pay about ¥370 million in damages. | KYODO

, , , ,