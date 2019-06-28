Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar closes below ¥107.70 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar closed below ¥107.70 in Tokyo trading Friday as a wait-and-see mood spread ahead of a meeting Saturday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.64-64, down from ¥108.04-04 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1386-1387, up from $1.1367-1367, and at ¥122.57-57, down from ¥122.82-83.

After moving between ¥107.70 and ¥107.80 in early trading, the dollar moved on a weak note later in the morning, hit by selling by Japanese exporters, traders said.

The greenback temporarily fell below ¥107.60 toward noon, weighed down by a fall in Japanese and Chinese stock prices.

The dollar mainly fluctuated between ¥107.60 and ¥107.70 in the afternoon, as investors sat on the fence ahead of a meeting Saturday between Trump and Xi on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

In late trading, the dollar temporarily rose above ¥107.70, helped by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, traders said.

“A wait-and-see mood was strong ahead of the Trump-Xi talks,” an official of an asset management company said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Line Corp. is launching new services, from credit scoring to an AI-powered robot receptionist, as it tries to move away from an advertising-reliant business model.
Line unveils credit scoring, an AI receptionist and other new services
Line Corp. has unveiled new services, from credit scoring to an AI-powered robot receptionist, as the operator of Japan's dominant messaging platform seeks to expand beyond chat. Line Score will...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono has warned the two candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May that a no-deal Brexit would be disruptive for Japanese firms that have invested in the U.K.
No-deal Brexit could end Japan investment boom, Taro Kono tells U.K. leadership candidates
Foreign Minister Taro Kono has warned two candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May that a no-deal Brexit would be so disruptive Japanese capital's 35-year bet on Britain could end. ...
Image Not Available
Nikkei falls back to 21,276 ahead of China-U.S. summit
Stocks turned down Friday as investors refrained from active trading ahead of the highly anticipated summit between the leaders of the U.S. and China. The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 62.25 poi...

,