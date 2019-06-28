Dollar closes below ¥107.70 in Tokyo trading

The dollar closed below ¥107.70 in Tokyo trading Friday as a wait-and-see mood spread ahead of a meeting Saturday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥107.64-64, down from ¥108.04-04 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1386-1387, up from $1.1367-1367, and at ¥122.57-57, down from ¥122.82-83.

After moving between ¥107.70 and ¥107.80 in early trading, the dollar moved on a weak note later in the morning, hit by selling by Japanese exporters, traders said.

The greenback temporarily fell below ¥107.60 toward noon, weighed down by a fall in Japanese and Chinese stock prices.

The dollar mainly fluctuated between ¥107.60 and ¥107.70 in the afternoon, as investors sat on the fence ahead of a meeting Saturday between Trump and Xi on the sidelines of the ongoing Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

In late trading, the dollar temporarily rose above ¥107.70, helped by a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, traders said.

“A wait-and-see mood was strong ahead of the Trump-Xi talks,” an official of an asset management company said.