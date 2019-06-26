U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before House panels on July 17

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller, who issued a report in April on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, will testify in an open session before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17, the panels’ Democratic chairmen said Tuesday.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the judiciary panel, and Rep. Adam Schiff, head of the intelligence panel, said in a joint statement that Mueller had agreed to testify after the two committees issued subpoenas on Tuesday.