Japan's Cabinet OKs plan to hold Upper House election on July 21

Kyodo

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday approved a plan to hold an Upper House election on July 21, following a two-week campaign period.

One of the main focuses of the election will be the decision by Abe, who has been facing pressure amid signs that Japan’s economy is slowing, to raise the consumption tax in October.

The Cabinet’s approval of the election schedule came as the Diet wraps up its current session Wednesday.

Abe has decided to refrain from holding a double election with the House of Representatives, senior administration officials said earlier.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enters his office Wednesday to attend a Cabinet meeting. | KYODO

