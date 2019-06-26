Renesas chief to resign three months after re-appointment

Major chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday that President and Chief Executive Officer Bunsei Kure will step down at the end of June due to the company’s worsening business performance.

Kure’s resignation comes just three months after he was re-appointed president and CEO of the company. He will be replaced by Hidetoshi Shibata, currently executive vice president.

Renesas plunged into the red in the January-March period this year, suffering from sluggish chip shipments caused by a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

According to the company, its nomination committee, composed of outside directors, concluded that Kure failed to meet the committee’s “expectations for the future executive.”