U.S. national security adviser John Bolton warns Iran to not mistake U.S. 'prudence' for 'weakness'

AFP-JIJI

JERUSALEM - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as “weakness” President Donald Trump’s last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

“Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness,” said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

“Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go,” he added, after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a U.S. drone on Thursday.

