'Lets dance!': Osaka granny group releases English rap video to welcome G20 summit

Kyodo

OSAKA - An Osaka-based “idol group” made up of women whose average age is 66 has released a rap music video in English to welcome the Group of 20 summit that starts in the city on Friday.

The video for “Oba Funk Osaka,” uploaded to YouTube, shows the obachan (older women) dancing through the streets and singing that the locals are “the funniest people in the world.”

Osaka obachan are known for being loud, witty, talkative and friendly. In the video they play on this stereotype, even offering candy they’re said to always carry with them.

“Up to now, we moved like we were undergoing rehab. But this time we nailed it,” said Eiko Funai, a 71-year-old who along with other members of the group performed in tiger-patterned outfits that Osaka women of a certain age are said to favor.

“We hope that people all over the world get energized after watching the video,” she said of the music with a James Brown-like intro and lines such as “Let’s talk! Let’s dance! Here is Osaka wonderful city!”

The release of the video by the group, Obachaaan, which formed in 2011 and now has seven regular members, came ahead of the two-day G20 summit to be hosted by Japan for the first time.

