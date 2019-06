A general-purpose Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter made a crash landing Friday at Tachikawa Air Base in western Tokyo, breaking off the tail in the process, officials said.

The UH1J helicopter was coming in to land when the pilot lost control at around 10 a.m., according to the Ground Self-Defense Force. At least two people were aboard but there were no injuries, officials said.

Despite the severity of the accident, no fire broke out.