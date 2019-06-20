Fins of thresher sharks are seen beside their carcasses at a fishing port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, June 13. Canada Thursday banned trade in shark fins, becoming the first G20 nation to do so. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Canada becomes first G20 country to ban trade in shark fins

Reuters

TORONTO - Canada passed a new law banning the import and export of shark fins, which also includes a requirement to rebuild depleted fish populations.

The new Fisheries Act, approved late on Tuesday, was hailed by environmental and conservation groups as a win for the preservation of fish habitats and for the shark population. Canada has become the first G20 country to ban the export and import of shark fins, said Josh Laughren, executive director of Oceana Canada, a private conservation group.

“With all laws, how they’re implemented matters, but there’s no question this has the potential to be transformative for how we manage Canada’s oceans,” Laughren said.

He added that Canada is the largest importer of shark fins outside of Asia. According to Statistics Canada, 148,241 kg of shark fins were imported in 2018, for a total value of 3.2 million Canadian dollars ($2.4 million).

Shark fins are often used in shark fin soup, a luxury dish traditionally served at Chinese weddings and banquets.

A 2018 Canada government report said that in 2017 35 percent of major fish stocks were healthy, with 14 percent in the cautious zone and 10 percent critical. That represents the lowest number of healthy fish stocks since 2011. Sen. Michael MacDonald, who first tabled a ban on shark fins in 2017 said, “This is just one step forward; it’s not the end, but it’s an important one and sends a signal to the world that this practice is wrong, has to be stopped, and Canada will not participate in the import of these fins anymore.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Tthe Senate building in Mexico City is seen last fall. Mexico's Senate voted on Wednesday to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, making it the first of the three countries to gain legislative approval.
Mexico's senate approves trade deal with U.S., Canada
Mexico's Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, making it the first of the three countries to gain legislative approval. Me...
Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington on Wednesday. The Fed indicated a readiness to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade to sustain a near-record U.S. economic expansion, citing uncertainties in their outlook.
Fed hints future rate cut as boss Jerome Powell says he plans to serve full term amid Trump pressure
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he intends to serve his full four-year term as head of the Federal Reserve, after the White House explored ways of removing him from the job amid critici...
A woman walks past a Google sign in San Francisco in May.
Activists urge Google to break up before regulators force it to
Shareholder activists on Wednesday urged Google parent Alphabet Inc. to break itself up before regulators force the world's biggest internet ad seller to split into different pieces. SumOfUs, a ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fins of thresher sharks are seen beside their carcasses at a fishing port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, June 13. Canada Thursday banned trade in shark fins, becoming the first G20 nation to do so. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,