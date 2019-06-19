An aerial photo taken last month shows the Kobushi mountain region, which straddling the prefectures of Nagano, Yamanashi, Saitama as well as Tokyo. | KYODO

National

UNESCO lists mountainous site in Japan as biosphere reserve

Kyodo

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization on Wednesday added to its list of biosphere reserves the Kobushi mountain region straddling part of Tokyo and three other prefectures, Japanese officials said.

As of July last year, 686 areas in 122 countries have been designated as biosphere reserves — areas for harmonizing environmental preservation and human activity — by the Paris-based U.N. organization, of which nine are in Japan.

They are different from UNESCO world natural heritage sites and are called “UNESCO eco parks” in Japan. The latest decision was reached at a gathering in Paris.

The newly added 190,000-hectare biosphere reserve is centered on the 2,475-meter-high Mount Kobushigatake and covers areas in Nagano, Saitama and Yamanashi prefectures, as well as Tokyo.

The zone covers the head of the Arakawa River and other major rivers flowing in eastern Japan and a habitat of various wildlife, particularly rare butterflies.

Biosphere reserves have three interrelated zones — the strictly protected core area, the buffer zone used for scientific research and environmental education including “ecotourism,” and the transition zone aimed at fostering economic and human development that is socio-culturally and ecologically sustainable.

The Japanese National Commission for UNESCO applied for the listing of the Kobushi mountain region in September 2018. There are currently no other nominations pending from Japan.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign tourists pose for a photo in the Dotonbori district in the city of Osaka in October 2018.
Japan sees record number of foreign visitors for May
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in May rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier to 2,773,100, an all-time high for the month, as there were more tourists from the United States, Eu...
A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Kanagawa Prefecture after police and prosecutors tried to arrest him.
Convicted man armed with knife escapes custody, flees by car
A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car Wednesday in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as prosecutors and police were trying to take him into custody, local officials said. Makoto Ko...
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks at a news conference on the annual Global Trends report on forced displacement at the United Nations in Geneva on Monday.
World Refugee Day: How well is Japan fulfilling its obligations in 2019?
Ahead of World Refugee Day on Thursday, attention has been turning to just how well Japan — the world's third-biggest economy — has been fulfilling its responsibilities as a signator...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An aerial photo taken last month shows the Kobushi mountain region, which straddling the prefectures of Nagano, Yamanashi, Saitama as well as Tokyo. | KYODO

, ,