Another Japanese government estimate indicates up to ¥30 million in savings needed per couple after retirement

Japan’s Financial Services Agency had estimated that ¥15 million to ¥30 million in life savings would be necessary per elderly couple in addition to pension benefits for 30 years of post-retirement living, informed sources said Tuesday.

The estimate was made separately from the controversial report by a working group of the agency’s Financial System Council that suggested that an elderly couple living on pensions need to amass ¥20 million in life savings, according to the sources.

Many different provisional figures regarding medical, welfare and other costs were used to make the estimates about how much life savings would be needed, a senior official of the agency said.

The working group ultimately adopted the ¥20 million estimate as it was calculated based on reliable household spending data compiled by the internal affairs ministry.

The alternative estimate was presented to the working group at a meeting on April 12.

It is based on the assumptions that an elderly couple receives ¥80 million in public pension benefits and ¥10 million to ¥20 million in retirement allowances and private pension benefits over the 30-year period. On the spending side, living expenses are estimated at ¥90 million, medical and housing maintenance costs at ¥5 million to ¥10 million, expenses for nursing care at zero to ¥10 million and housing loan balances at zero to ¥10 million.

The gaps between the assumed income and expenditures became the basis of the suggestion that ¥15 million to ¥30 million in life savings would be necessary.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference Tuesday that the alternative estimate was made while discussion was still in progress and was eventually not included in the final report by the working group, stressing that it was not intended to indicate the amount of savings that would be necessary for every elderly couple.

At the same time, Aso said, “We’d like to give detailed explanations to the public so as not to give rise to misunderstandings and anxieties.”