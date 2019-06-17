Suzuki starts minicar production in Pakistan

Suzuki Motor Corp. said Monday it has started production and sales of its all-new Alto minicar in Pakistan as the automaker seeks to boost sales in the South Asian country, where there is strong demand for compact cars.

This is the first time for Suzuki to manufacture vehicles with engine displacements of up to 660cc overseas.

Using the same body and engine as the Alto currently sold in Japan, the model launched in Pakistan is being assembled at Suzuki’s Karachi plant.

Before the launch of the new model, Suzuki used the same Alto body but with 800cc to 1,000cc engines.

The introduction of a fuel-efficient minivehicle engine used in Japan allows for comfortable driving while the air conditioning is working, in a country with high temperatures.

Suzuki sells some 37,000 units of its Alto in Pakistan annually, according to the company.