The week ahead for June 17 to June 23

Monday

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya to visit Akita Prefecture amid local anger at errors in a geographical survey which his ministry used to select it as a potential host for Aegis Ashore missile defense system.

Tuesday

Pierre Taki, actor and member of Japanese techno-pop duo Denki Groove, to be sentenced at a Tokyo District Court for cocaine use.

First anniversary of magnitude 6.1 quake that hit northern Osaka Prefecture, killing six and injuring more than 400.

Wednesday

Prime Minister Abe, opposition party leaders to hold one-on-one parliamentary debates. Expected topics include Abe’s Iran visit last week and a Financial Services Agency report criticized for estimating that a retired couple would have a shortfall of ¥20 million ($184,000) under Japan’s public pension system if they live to be 95 years old.

Thursday

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold a news conference where he is expected to give analysis on the U.S.-China trade war’s effect on the global and domestic economy.

Friday

Mitsubishi Motors Corp., partner in three-way alliance with Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA, to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Saturday

No major events.

Sunday

Okinawa to mark 74th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Okinawa.