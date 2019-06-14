The Twitter app is seen on a mobile phone in Philadelphia in April. Twitter said Thursday it has deleted nearly 4,800 accounts linked to the Iranian government that served to promote state actions without disclosing their political connection. | AP

Business

Twitter deletes thousands of accounts tied to Iran, seeks to end false info campaigns

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA - Twitter Inc. on Thursday said it removed thousands of accounts linked to coordinated, state-backed activities it believes were from the Iranian government and archived them to its public database launched last year.

In the latest purge of information, the company said it believes 4,779 accounts were associated or backed by Iran.

The micro-blogging site also said it had removed and archived four accounts affiliated with the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, a Russian “troll farm” that has been indicted by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller for attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

It also removed and archived 130 accounts tied to the Catalan independence movement in Spain, and 33 accounts engaged in manipulative behavior related to Venezuela.

Twitter first released the archive of data associated with known state-backed information operations last October to provide more transparency of information and to stem manipulation on its platform.

“Thousands of researchers from across the globe have downloaded datasets, which contain more than 30 million Tweets and over 1 terabyte of media, using our archive to conduct their own investigations and to share their insights and independent analysis with the world,” Twitter said in a blog post blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/information-ops-on-twitter.html.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman Thursday.
Oil prices surge after apparent attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman
World oil prices rose Thursday following apparent attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, worsening frayed tensions in the crude-rich Middle East region. The rise in oil prices — jumping as ...
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington in 2017. Trudeau will pay a visit to the White House next week to discuss trade and ask President Donald Trump to lean on China to release two Canadians he says have been "arbitrarily detained," the government announced Thursday.
Trudeau to visit Trump next week to talk trade and China
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Washington next week to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the ratification of the new North American trade agreement and China's dete...
Europol's headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, are seen in this photo released Thursday.
Europol highlights Russian money as top laundering threat, calls Baltic states 'front line'
Europe's Baltic states are at risk from further Russian money laundering, a top European police official said after several big banks were hit by scandals centered on the region. Pedro Felicio, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Twitter app is seen on a mobile phone in Philadelphia in April. Twitter said Thursday it has deleted nearly 4,800 accounts linked to the Iranian government that served to promote state actions without disclosing their political connection. | AP

, , , , , , ,