Nissin to use eco-friendly plant-based plastics for instant noodle cups

Nissin Food Products Co. said Tuesday that in December it will start to use eco-friendly plant-based plastics for packaging for its mainstay Cup Noodle instant ramen products.

The company plans to complete the shift by the end of March 2022.

Nissin aims to raise the proportion of renewable materials used in its noodle cups to 81 percent from 71 percent by replacing some plastics made of petrochemical materials with plastics derived from plants.

The major food-maker is considering using such environmentally friendly plastics for other products as well.

