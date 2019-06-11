Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to members of the media at the State Department Mondayas State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus looks on in Washington. | AP

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

U.S. gravely concerned by proposed amendments to Hong Kong extradition laws

Reuters

WASHINGTON - The United States is gravely concerned about proposed amendments to Hong Kong laws that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Morgan Ortagus told a regular news briefing that “the continued erosion of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework puts at risk Hong Kong’s long-established special status in international affairs.”

Ortagus said a peaceful demonstration on Sunday by hundreds of thousands of people in Hong Kong “clearly shows the public’s opposition to the proposed amendments.”

“The United States shares the concern of many in Hong Kong that the lack of procedural protection in the proposed amendments could undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and negatively impact the territory’s longstanding protections of human rights, fundamental freedoms and democratic values,” she said.

Ortagus said the United States was concerned that the amendments could damage Hong Kong’s business environment “and subject our citizens residing in or visiting Hong Kong to China’s capricious judicial system.”

“Any amendments to the fugitive offenders ordnance should be pursued with great care and in full consultation with a broad range of local and international stakeholders who may be affected by the amendments,” she said.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed on Monday to push ahead with the amendments despite the city’s biggest protest since its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China under a “one country, two systems” formula with guarantees that its autonomy and freedoms, including an independent justice system, would be protected.

But many accuse China of extensive meddling in many sectors, denying democratic reforms and squeezing freedoms.

A 1992 U.S. law recognizes Hong Kong’s special status and allows the United States to engage with it as a nonsovereign entity distinct from China in matters of trade and economics. Areas of special treatment include visas, law enforcement, including extraditions, and investment.

A U.S. congressional commission said last month that amending the law could provide grounds for Washington to re-examine elements of its relationship with Hong Kong outlined in the 1992 law.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

South Korean protesters and North Korean defectors in February hold portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally urging the U.S. to discuss North Korean human rights issues in the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim in Seoul.
Human rights group locates hundreds of North Korean execution sites
A human rights group said Tuesday it has identified hundreds of spots where witnesses claim North Korea carried out public executions and extrajudicial state killings as part of an arbitrary and ag...
People hold a large rainbow flag as they take part in the Athens Gay Pride in the Greek capital on Saturday. In a landmark decision for LGBT rights, Hong Kong's top appeals court has granted spousal benefits to a gay couple who were married overseas.
Hong Kong's top appeals court issues landmark ruling for LGBT rights
The top appeals court in Hong Kong issued a landmark ruling granting spousal benefits to a married gay couple, the latest rebuke to leader Carrie Lam's government over the issue of equal rights ...
Police officers use pepper spray against protesters during a rally against proposed amendments to the extradition law at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong during the early hours of Monday
Despite an estimated 1 million at huge protest, Hong Kong vows to press ahead with extradition bill
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vowed Monday to push ahead with amendments to laws allowing suspects to be extradited to mainland China a day after the city's biggest protest since its handover from Br...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to members of the media at the State Department Mondayas State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus looks on in Washington. | AP Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,