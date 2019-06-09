Sudanese soldiers stand guard on a street in Khartoum on Sunday. Police fired tear gas at protesters the same day who were taking part in the first day of a civil disobedience campaign. | AFP-JIJI

World

Sudan protesters launch general strike after crackdown by military

AP

KHARTOUM - Shops were closed and streets were empty across Sudan on Sunday, the first day of a general strike called by protest leaders demanding the resignation of the ruling military council.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) had called on people to stay home starting Sunday, the first day of the work week, in protest at the deadly crackdown last week, when security forces violently dispersed the group’s main sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

The protesters say more than 100 people have been killed since the crackdown began last Monday.

The protesters hope that by bringing daily life to a halt they can force the military to hand over power to civilians. The military overthrew President Omar al-Bashir in April after four months of mass rallies but has refused demonstrators’ demands for an immediate move to civilian rule, instead pushing for a transitional power-sharing arrangement.

Troops from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been deployed in several parts of Khartoum and its sister city, Omdurman, and there are long lines of vehicles waiting to get fuel in several areas in the capital.

The internet remains cut off in Khartoum and other types of communications have also been restricted, with reports of mobile network services heavily disrupted.

Security forces removed barricades from the main roads and opened the sit-in area outside the military’s headquarters for the first time since the dispersal. The SPA urged protesters to avoid clashes with the RSF.

Protesters have accused the RSF, which grew out of the notorious Janjaweed militias used by al-Bashir in the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s, of leading the nationwide crackdown. The SPA has called for the force to be disbanded.

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee, the medical affiliate of the SPA, said at least four people were killed Sunday, including a young man who was shot dead by the RSF in Khartoum’s Bahri neighborhood. Two died of their wounds after RSF forces beat them and a fourth was shot dead in Omdurman, it said. The committee says 118 people have been killed since Monday. The military-run Health Ministry has offered a lower tally at 61 people killed across the country, including 49 civilians and three security force personnel in Khartoum.

The World Health Organization said Saturday 784 had been wounded in Khartoum since Monday. The actual number of wounded, however, could be higher as not all cases are reported or recorded, WHO said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Parts of the No. 5 Elbe, a recently refurbished wooden schooner built in 1883, protrude above the surface of the water after a collision with a container ship in the Elbe River near Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday.
Recently refurbished German sailing ship, built in 1883, sinks after collision
A collision between a vintage sailing ship and a container vessel in Germany injured five people and sunk the wooden ship which had just been restored at a cost of €1.5 million ($ 1.7 ...
In this still image taken from a video obtained via social media, people run on a closed street to escape from what they thought was gunfire at a gay pride parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.
Panic over 'gunfire' at D.C. pride parade sends people running
Panic caused by a mistaken belief that a gun had been fired during a pride parade in Washington, D.C., sent people running through the streets of the nation's capital Saturday evening, city offi...
Image Not Available
London police arrest fifth teen after lesbian couple attacked on bus
British police on Saturday arrested a fifth teenager following a homophobic attack on a lesbian couple who refused to kiss for a gang of youths on a London night bus. Melania Geymonat, 2...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sudanese soldiers stand guard on a street in Khartoum on Sunday. Police fired tear gas at protesters the same day who were taking part in the first day of a civil disobedience campaign. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,