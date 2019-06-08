G20 ministers kick of talks on trade and the digital economy in Ibaraki Prefecture

Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies gathered here on Saturday to kick off two days of meetings on trade and the digital economy, with the key subjects of debate expected to include the free flow of data, artificial intelligence and reform of the World Trade Organization.

However, reaching consensus is likely to prove difficult on some key issues, in particular those involving trade. Participating nations have clashing interests, most notably the U.S. and China.

“First, I would like to stress the importance of tapping into data, which is the source of innovation,” Hiroshige Seko, minister of economy, trade and industry, said at the beginning of the digital economy session.

Seko said that “ensuring the free flow of data internationally is indispensable to the economic development of the world as a whole.” He then introduced a concept called “Data Fee Flow with Trust,” or DFFT, which he said would promote free data flows while securing trust related to privacy and security.

“I want to share this concept with G20 representatives,” he said.

Seko also said that Japan wants to deepen discussions on data governance.

Masatoshi Ishida, the minister of internal affairs and communications, co-chaired the meeting.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed the DFFT concept, drawing a clear distinction between types of information.

He said personal data, intellectual property and national security intelligence must be protected, while medical, industrial, traffic and other beneficial non-personal and anonymous data should be shared freely.

AI is also on the agenda — a first for G20 talks. Attention is focused on whether the ministers can agree on the guiding principles for AI adopted last month by the 36-member Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and an additional six countries.

The first international guidelines for AI call for systems to be fair and accountable, with transparent decision-making processes. The guidelines also say systems “should be designed in a way that respects the rule of law, human rights, democratic values and diversity.”

China and Russia are among the G20 participants but are not signatories to the OECD principles.

For the trade meeting, which will begin on Sunday, the focus is likely to be on conflicting views of the multilateral trade system and WTO reform. While Japan backs a rule-based multilateral trade system under the WTO, the U.S. favors bilateral trade negotiations. At the same time, the U.S., Japan and Europe are all pushing for the organization do more to address issues like industrial subsidies that distort markets, with China in mind.