Toyota warns U.S. dealers of negative impact from Trump's Mexico tariffs

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN - Toyota Motor Corp. is warning its U.S. dealers the Trump Administration’s proposed tariffs on Mexican imports could increase its auto-parts costs by more than $1 billion and hurt sales of its top-selling truck.

The Japanese automaker said President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods may raise costs between an estimated $215 million and $1.07 billion, according to a copy of a letter sent to dealers and seen by Bloomberg. The midsized Tacoma could suffer because 65 percent of the pickups sold in the U.S. are imported from a plant in Mexico, the memo said.

Toyota planned to deliver 246,000 Tacoma models this year, including 160,000 assembled in Baja, Mexico, it said. The remainder are produced at a factory in San Antonio, Texas.

In a pair of tweets on May 30, Trump warned of tariffs ranging from 5 percent starting June 10 that could ramp up in increments to 25 percent in October unless Mexico’s government stops immigrants from entering the U.S. illegally.

Bob Carter, Toyota’s executive vice president for North America, sent the letter to U.S. dealers late Monday, saying the added cost projections are “rough estimates” and the full implications for the auto industry remain unclear.

“This is not just an issue for our company. These tariffs will have an effect industry-wide,” Carter said in the letter, which noted General Motors Co. is the largest automotive importer from Mexico. He also said Toyota remains hopeful negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico on trade and immigration policy will lead to a deal that can be “resolved quickly.”

The notice to dealers comes as Toyota has taken an unusually public stand against the White House’s trade policy, saying last month that threatened tariffs against auto and car parts from Japan sent a message to the company that its billions of dollars of investments in the U.S. aren’t welcome.

