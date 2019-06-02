In first, German poll shows Greens' support rate besting nation's two heavyweight parties

Germany’s Greens may be leading the country’s two traditional main parties for the first time, a national poll suggested Saturday.

The poll, from Forsa poll for broadcasters RTL and n-tv, suggested they had moved ahead of the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU) and coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD) with 27 percent of voter intentions.

It came just a week after the party unexpectedly came second in the European elections, with 20.5 percent of the vote.

This poll puts the Greens 9 points up on polls from a week earlier, with the Christian Democrats and their Bavarian regional partner Christian Social Union (CSU) down 2 points at 26 percent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU were the largest party in the EU polls, but on 28.9 percent — their worst-ever score in a national election.

The SPD, an unhappy partner in the national government, and two years out from the next scheduled general elections, was down 5 points down in the latest poll at just 12 percent.

In the EU vote the SPD obtained 15.8 percent.

SPD chief Andrea Nahles said Sunday that she would resign as well give up her position as head of its parliamentary group, saying she did not have the support she needed to lead it.

“The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer have the necessary support to carry out my duties,” Nahles said in a statement released by the SPD.

The politician said she would resign as head of the SPD on Monday and quit as leader of the party in parliament on Tuesday.

Nahles was due to face a vote on her leadership position on Tuesday after her decision to stay in the coalition with Merkel’s conservatives was criticized by the party’s left.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had ruled out entering another grand coalition as the Social Democrats seek to regroup after losses during the European parliamentary elections. “Three grand coalitions in a row would not do democracy in Germany any good,” Scholz told a German paper in an interview published on Sunday before Nahles announced she would resign.

Former SPD leader Martin Schulz said he would not run against Nahles in the leadership vote on Tuesday but declined to answer whether he would seek to be re-elected leader thereafter.

The new opinion poll also showed the extreme-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) moving to within 1 point of the SPD on 11 points, which is what they scored in the European elections.

State broadcaster ARD television has in recent days reported that climate change has become a priority for 46 percent of voters — up 26 percentage points since the 2014 European elections.

Recent polls also suggest a generational split, with the Greens leading the CDU among those 18 to 44 years old, and those over 60 favoring Merkel.

Young voters in particular — energized by the Fridays for Future school strikes, anti-coal protests and a passionate campaign from leading YouTube stars — abandoned the mainstream CDU/CSU and SPD parties in droves.

In the wake of her party’s comparatively poor showing in the European elections, Merkel on Wednesday promised a new climate strategy by September.