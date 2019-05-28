A chronology of major violent rampage cases in Japan

The following is a chronology of major violent rampage cases with multiple victims in Japan:
- Sept. 8, 1999: Man attacks pedestrians with a knife and hammer in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo, killing two and injuring six.
- Sept. 29, 1999: Man kills five people and injures 10 after driving a car into a crowd at Shimonoseki Station in Yamaguchi Prefecture before stabbing passersby.
- June 8, 2001: Knife-wielding man enters an elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, killing eight students and wounding 15 other pupils and teachers.
- March 23, 2008: Man stabs pedestrians with a knife near a shopping mall in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, leaving one man dead and seven others injured.
- June 8, 2008: Man kills seven people and wounds 10 after mowing down pedestrians with a truck in a vehicle-free zone before going on a stabbing spree with a knife in Tokyo’s Akihabara district.
- June 22, 2010: Former temporary worker at automaker Mazda Motor Corp. hits employees with a car at a plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, leaving one man dead and 11 wounded.
- July 26, 2016: Former employee of a residential mental health care facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, stabs residents and employees, killing 19 disabled people and injuring 26 others.